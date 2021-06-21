Radix (EXRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $94.85 million and $2.72 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

