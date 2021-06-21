ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 4% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $248,123.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00217550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00034096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001681 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,613,111 coins and its circulating supply is 13,713,111 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.