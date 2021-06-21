AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $604,084.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.17 million and $604,084.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,184,942 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

