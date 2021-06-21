megaBONK 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,436.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $277,331.64 and approximately $9,436.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

