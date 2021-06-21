Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 433,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

