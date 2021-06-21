Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $114.33 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Rally has a market cap of $114.33 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,686,416 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

