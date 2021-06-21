China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98.

China BlueChemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

