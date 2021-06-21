BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $999,405.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,704.43 or 0.99788766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00060835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

