BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

