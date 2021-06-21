Airbloc Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $7,793.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00644551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

