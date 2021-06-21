Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 69,198 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $4,915,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,133.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

NYSE:PINS traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,265. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.