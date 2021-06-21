Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells 2,753 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LZB traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $37.93. 539,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

