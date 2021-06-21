Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $487,016.39 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $50.15. 12,720,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,530. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

