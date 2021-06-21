Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Insider Ault & Company, Inc. Purchases 5,587 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,029.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,354,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,490.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,584. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.