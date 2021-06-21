SparksPay Trading Down 9.8% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,061.12 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,127,559 coins and its circulating supply is 10,026,018 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

