Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000- EPS.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.14. 71,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $923.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

