LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Financial Review

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get LifeMD alerts:

This table compares LifeMD and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

LifeMD has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LifeMD and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

LifeMD currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.60%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and Hims & Hers Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 8.70 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.75 Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 14.44 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -48.70

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats LifeMD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.