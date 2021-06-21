Lambda Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.60 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $16.67 million and $8.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00671915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00079288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038367 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,121,662 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

