Civitas Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $164,560.52 and $167.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002367 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,128,516 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.