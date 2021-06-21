Mayville Engineering (MEC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) in the last few weeks:

6/19/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.56. 142,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,655. The firm has a market cap of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of -93.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

