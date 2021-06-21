MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.02. 27,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,493. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

