All Sports Market Capitalization Tops $23.91 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

