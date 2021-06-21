Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company's products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs."

CVGI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 601,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,347. The company has a market cap of $364.27 million, a PE ratio of -78.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

