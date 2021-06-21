freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.80

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

