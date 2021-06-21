Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:YELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 721,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

