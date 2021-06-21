Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of HUBG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,236. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

