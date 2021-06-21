Ryder System (NYSE:R) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 357,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,120. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

