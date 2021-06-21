Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

HTLD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Express by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 40,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

