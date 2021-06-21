AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AUDC traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $34.86. 244,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 20.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

