AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of AUDC traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $34.86. 244,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
