TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

TFII traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.73. 115,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

