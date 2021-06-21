Unifty 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Unifty has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $23.76 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.74 or 0.00072017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

