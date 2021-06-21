Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $9.16 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $45,709.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00028904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,513 coins and its circulating supply is 659,354 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

