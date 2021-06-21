Collective Market Cap Reaches $224,448.85 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Collective has a market cap of $224,448.85 and $77,619.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

