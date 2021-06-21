G Thompson Ellithorpe Buys 1,617 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe acquired 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,952.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

