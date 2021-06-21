Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau Sells 1,968 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $146.41. 1,233,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

