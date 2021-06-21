Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MAX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.16. 228,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

