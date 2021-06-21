Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,560.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 896,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.