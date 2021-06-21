Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,532. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.