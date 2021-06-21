Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

