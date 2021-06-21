Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

Shares of LOV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 111,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.