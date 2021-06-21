PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

