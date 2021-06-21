HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Buys 11,588 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of HCHC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
