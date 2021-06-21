USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 259 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

