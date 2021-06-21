Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIR stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 931,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,303. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

