Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $604.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00686714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00079935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,123,778,693 coins and its circulating supply is 5,123,778,204 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.