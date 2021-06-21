Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $29,904.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

