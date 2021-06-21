Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $91,789,223.40 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.40. 6,731,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

