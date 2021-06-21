Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $91,789,223.40 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
WMT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.40. 6,731,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.