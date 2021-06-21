Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.24. 7,366,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,993. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

