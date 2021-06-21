Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.
Shares of MRNA stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.24. 7,366,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,993. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.