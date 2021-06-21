Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,773,750.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $149.70. 8,009,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,306. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,825,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

