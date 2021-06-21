Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $620.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,408,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,551,932. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

